Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research to “Hold”

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ready Capital Corporation is a publicly-traded mortgage REIT and is externally managed by Waterfall Asset Management LLC. The company provides non-bank real estate and small business. It lends primarily to multifamily and commercial real estate, delivering value-add bridge loans and fixed rate financings for stabilized assets. The company approved Freddie Mac Small Balance Loan lender and provides residential mortgage lending through its wholly-owned subsidiary GMFS Inc. Ready Capital Corporation, formerly known as Sutherland Asset Management Corporation, is based in New York, United States. “

Get Ready Capital alerts:

Several other equities research analysts have also commented on RC. Compass Point lowered shares of Ready Capital from a buy rating to a neutral rating and set a $16.50 target price on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Sandler O’Neill raised shares of Ready Capital from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $17.50 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a buy rating and issued a $17.00 target price on shares of Ready Capital in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Ready Capital presently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $17.10.

Shares of Ready Capital stock traded up $0.10 during trading on Friday, reaching $15.39. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 231,319 shares, compared to its average volume of 471,067. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $15.52 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $15.42. The firm has a market cap of $795.05 million, a PE ratio of 10.55 and a beta of 0.66. Ready Capital has a fifty-two week low of $14.30 and a fifty-two week high of $16.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53.

Ready Capital (NYSE:RC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 6th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.01). Ready Capital had a net margin of 26.39% and a return on equity of 8.19%. The firm had revenue of $20.33 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.75 million. On average, analysts predict that Ready Capital will post 1.55 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 10.40%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Ready Capital’s dividend payout ratio is currently 90.91%.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in shares of Ready Capital by 189.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,008 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $60,000 after acquiring an additional 2,624 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in Ready Capital in the 1st quarter worth about $90,000. Synovus Financial Corp lifted its stake in Ready Capital by 11.9% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 5,901 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,000 after acquiring an additional 629 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in Ready Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $131,000. Finally, Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new stake in Ready Capital in the 2nd quarter worth about $164,000. 40.56% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ready Capital Company Profile

Ready Capital Corporation operates as a real estate finance company in the United States. The company originates, acquires, finances, and services small balance commercial (SBC) loans, small business administration (SBA) loans, and residential mortgage loans, as well as mortgage backed securities collateralized primarily by SBC loans, or other real estate-related investments.

Read More: What is a stock buyback?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ready Capital (RC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ready Capital Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ready Capital and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.