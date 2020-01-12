RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) Upgraded by BidaskClub to Hold

BidaskClub upgraded shares of RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research analysts have also issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research raised RBC Bearings from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $183.00 target price for the company in a research report on Friday, December 13th. Bank of America lowered RBC Bearings from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $165.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered RBC Bearings from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $161.67.

Get RBC Bearings alerts:

Shares of ROLL traded down $1.52 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $164.61. The stock had a trading volume of 56,027 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,135. RBC Bearings has a 12 month low of $125.02 and a 12 month high of $174.93. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.16 billion, a PE ratio of 34.01, a PEG ratio of 5.49 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a current ratio of 5.14. The company’s 50-day moving average is $162.95 and its two-hundred day moving average is $162.00.

RBC Bearings (NASDAQ:ROLL) last announced its earnings results on Friday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.30 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $181.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.93 million. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 12.61% and a net margin of 15.23%. RBC Bearings’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.22 EPS. Equities analysts anticipate that RBC Bearings will post 5.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Steven H. Kaplan sold 200 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.88, for a total value of $32,776.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Patrick S. Bannon sold 1,168 shares of RBC Bearings stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.11, for a total value of $184,672.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.50% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of RBC Bearings by 3.6% in the 2nd quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 2,471,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $412,200,000 after acquiring an additional 84,744 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,060,806 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $343,763,000 after buying an additional 37,704 shares during the period. GW&K Investment Management LLC grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 13.7% in the 3rd quarter. GW&K Investment Management LLC now owns 627,106 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $104,044,000 after buying an additional 75,362 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 3,153.1% in the 2nd quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 458,423 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $76,470,000 after buying an additional 444,331 shares during the period. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of RBC Bearings by 125.1% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 378,746 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $62,838,000 after buying an additional 210,524 shares during the period. 98.32% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About RBC Bearings

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in North America, Europe, Asia, and Latin America. It operates in four segments: Plain Bearings, Roller Bearings, Ball Bearings, and Engineered Products. The Plain Bearings segment produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings that are primarily used to rectify inevitable misalignments in various mechanical components, such as aircraft controls, helicopter rotors, or in heavy mining and construction equipment.

Read More: What is a stock portfolio tracker?

Receive News & Ratings for RBC Bearings Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RBC Bearings and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.