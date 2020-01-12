Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) Upgraded to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report issued on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Ramaco Resources Inc. is an operator and developer of metallurgical coal primarily in southern West Virginia, southwestern Virginia and southwestern Pennsylvania. It operates principally in Charleston, West Virginia. Ramaco Resources Inc. is based in Lexington, Kentucky. “

Get Ramaco Resources alerts:

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Ramaco Resources in a report on Monday, September 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Ramaco Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $6.75.

Shares of Ramaco Resources stock traded down $0.05 on Friday, reaching $3.42. 30,075 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 53,194. Ramaco Resources has a 1-year low of $3.01 and a 1-year high of $7.22. The company has a market cap of $142.04 million, a P/E ratio of 5.34 and a beta of 1.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 1.68 and a quick ratio of 1.26. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $3.42 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.99.

Ramaco Resources (NASDAQ:METC) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The energy company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.15). The firm had revenue of $61.38 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $68.08 million. Ramaco Resources had a return on equity of 17.12% and a net margin of 11.56%. On average, research analysts predict that Ramaco Resources will post 0.89 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Zebra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Ramaco Resources during the 3rd quarter worth about $45,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC lifted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 10,060 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 5,789 shares during the last quarter. Foundry Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 2.7% during the 3rd quarter. Foundry Partners LLC now owns 483,022 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $1,804,000 after buying an additional 12,556 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP lifted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 6.1% during the 2nd quarter. Anchor Bolt Capital LP now owns 479,213 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,549,000 after buying an additional 27,650 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Ramaco Resources by 19.9% during the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 469,548 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $2,498,000 after buying an additional 77,931 shares during the last quarter. 74.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Ramaco Resources Company Profile

Ramaco Resources, Inc produces and sells metallurgical coal in the United States. The company's development portfolio includes the Elk Creek project consisting of approximately 20,552 acres of controlled mineral and 24 seams located in southern West Virginia; and the Berwind coal property comprising approximately 31,200 acres of controlled mineral and an area of Squire Jim seam coal deposits, which is situated on the border of West Virginia and Virginia.

Read More: Certificate of Deposit (CD) For Risk Adverse Investors?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Ramaco Resources (METC)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Ramaco Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ramaco Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.