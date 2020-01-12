R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) Coverage Initiated at Dougherty & Co

Dougherty & Co began coverage on shares of R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The firm set a “buy” rating and a $15.00 price target on the healthcare provider’s stock. Dougherty & Co’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 15.21% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on RCM. Zacks Investment Research cut R1 RCM from a “hold” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Robert W. Baird set a $14.00 target price on R1 RCM and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. BidaskClub downgraded shares of R1 RCM from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of R1 RCM from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $12.40.

NASDAQ:RCM traded up $0.12 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $13.02. The stock had a trading volume of 1,487,904 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,042,779. R1 RCM has a one year low of $7.58 and a one year high of $13.19. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $12.59 and a 200 day moving average of $11.72. The company has a quick ratio of 0.94, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.28.

R1 RCM (NASDAQ:RCM) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The healthcare provider reported $0.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.09 by ($0.08). The firm had revenue of $301.20 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $302.85 million. R1 RCM had a positive return on equity of 100.31% and a negative net margin of 0.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.17) EPS.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of R1 RCM during the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its stake in R1 RCM by 38.8% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,817 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock valued at $52,000 after buying an additional 1,625 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in R1 RCM in the third quarter valued at about $111,000. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 73.3% in the second quarter. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc now owns 10,400 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $131,000 after acquiring an additional 4,400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in R1 RCM by 179.5% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 13,308 shares of the healthcare provider’s stock worth $168,000 after acquiring an additional 8,547 shares in the last quarter. 70.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

R1 RCM Company Profile

R1 RCM Inc provides revenue cycle management (RCM) for healthcare providers in the United States. It offers end-to-end RCM services to manage their revenue cycle operations, which encompass patient registration, insurance and benefit verification, medical treatment documentation and coding, and bill preparation and collection from patients and payers.

