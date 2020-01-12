Quilter PLC (LON:QLT) Receives GBX 173 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Quilter PLC (LON:QLT) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the six analysts that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 173 ($2.28).

A number of equities analysts recently commented on QLT shares. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Quilter from GBX 175 ($2.30) to GBX 170 ($2.24) and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 25th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of Quilter in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Liberum Capital lifted their price target on Quilter from GBX 159 ($2.09) to GBX 185 ($2.43) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th.

LON:QLT traded down GBX 3.05 ($0.04) during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching GBX 163.35 ($2.15). The stock had a trading volume of 10,996,190 shares. The company has a market capitalization of $3.11 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.67. Quilter has a 1-year low of GBX 117.52 ($1.55) and a 1-year high of GBX 167.55 ($2.20). The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 156 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 143.01. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.48, a current ratio of 0.25 and a quick ratio of 0.05.

Quilter plc provides advice-led investment solutions and investment platforms in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Advice and Wealth Management, and Wealth Platforms. The Advice and Wealth Management segment offers face-to-face financial advice services; mortgage and financial planning advice, and financial solutions for individuals and businesses; multi-asset investment solutions for its customers' accumulation and decumulation needs; and discretionary and advisory wealth management services to private investors and corporate pension funds, trusts, and charities.

