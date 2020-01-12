Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) Stock Rating Lowered by BidaskClub

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) was downgraded by analysts at BidaskClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued on Friday, BidAskClub reports.

QRVO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Cfra upgraded shares of Qorvo from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Piper Jaffray Companies upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $85.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Mizuho restated a “neutral” rating and set a $80.00 target price (up previously from $70.00) on shares of Qorvo in a research report on Thursday, October 31st. Finally, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Qorvo from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $97.22.

Shares of QRVO traded up $1.46 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $113.42. The stock had a trading volume of 2,389,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,478,026. The firm has a market cap of $13.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.60, a PEG ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 1.22. Qorvo has a 12 month low of $58.52 and a 12 month high of $118.49. The business has a fifty day moving average of $111.10 and a 200 day moving average of $85.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 2.37 and a current ratio of 3.45.

Qorvo (NASDAQ:QRVO) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 31st. The semiconductor company reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.30 by $0.22. Qorvo had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 15.10%. The business had revenue of $806.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $754.67 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.75 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was down 8.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Qorvo will post 4.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Qorvo news, VP James L. Klein sold 1,914 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, October 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.70, for a total transaction of $148,717.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 49,753 shares in the company, valued at $3,865,808.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Walter H. Wilkinson sold 2,762 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $101.71, for a total transaction of $280,923.02. Following the transaction, the director now owns 36,565 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,719,026.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 24,984 shares of company stock valued at $2,551,420 in the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Boston Partners lifted its position in Qorvo by 0.8% during the third quarter. Boston Partners now owns 3,675,997 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $272,974,000 after purchasing an additional 28,552 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 4.6% in the second quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 1,623,274 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $108,126,000 after acquiring an additional 71,067 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 11.3% in the second quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,870 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $83,120,000 after acquiring an additional 126,839 shares during the period. Man Group plc raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 5,205.1% in the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 1,023,884 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $75,911,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004,584 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its stake in shares of Qorvo by 3.1% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 926,329 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $61,703,000 after acquiring an additional 27,999 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 92.21% of the company’s stock.

Qorvo Company Profile

Qorvo, Inc provides radio frequency (RF) solutions and technologies for mobile device, infrastructure, and defense and aerospace applications worldwide. It operates through Mobile Products (MP) and Infrastructure and Defense Products (IDP) segments. The MP segment offers cellular RF and WiFi solutions, bulk acoustic wave (BAW) and surface acoustic wave (SAW) filters, power amplifiers (PAs), low noise amplifiers (LNAs), switches, multi-band PAs and transmit modules, RF power management integrated circuits, diversity receive modules, antenna switch modules, antenna tuning and control solutions, modules incorporating PAs and duplexers, and modules incorporating switches, PAs, and duplexers.

