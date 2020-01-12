QChi Price Up 2.2% This Week (QCH)

QChi (CURRENCY:QCH) traded 0.4% lower against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. QChi has a total market capitalization of $958,521.00 and $126,613.00 worth of QChi was traded on exchanges in the last day. One QChi token can now be purchased for $0.0295 or 0.00000367 BTC on popular exchanges including BiteBTC, Mercatox and Hotbit. During the last week, QChi has traded 2.2% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00002645 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00012403 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 10.1% against the dollar and now trades at $152.57 or 0.01895823 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.96 or 0.00185845 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000180 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0479 or 0.00000595 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.26 or 0.00028086 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.73 or 0.00120846 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

About QChi

QChi’s total supply is 92,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 32,477,750 tokens. The official website for QChi is qchi.mobi . QChi’s official Twitter account is @qchqchi

Buying and Selling QChi

QChi can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: BiteBTC, Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as QChi directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire QChi should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase QChi using one of the exchanges listed above.

