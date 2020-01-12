Project Coin (PRJ) Reaches Market Cap of $4,568.00

Project Coin (CURRENCY:PRJ) traded down 1.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM ET on January 11th. Project Coin has a market capitalization of $4,568.00 and $12.00 worth of Project Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Project Coin has traded up 8.4% against the U.S. dollar. One Project Coin coin can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, Crex24, Graviex and CryptoBridge.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

3DCoin (3DC) traded 5.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0235 or 0.00000291 BTC.

Auxilium (AUX) traded 3.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000020 BTC.

XDNA (XDNA) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0230 or 0.00000285 BTC.

SwiftCash (SWIFT) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

TOKPIE (TKP) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000048 BTC.

SpectrumNetwork (SPEC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About Project Coin

PRJ is a coin. Project Coin’s total supply is 56,834,485 coins and its circulating supply is 56,514,475 coins. Project Coin’s official Twitter account is @projectcoin1 . Project Coin’s official website is projectcoin.net

Buying and Selling Project Coin

Project Coin can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Crex24, CoinExchange, Cryptopia, CryptoBridge and Graviex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Project Coin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Project Coin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Project Coin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

