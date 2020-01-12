Primecoin (XPM) Achieves Market Capitalization of $1.24 Million

Primecoin (CURRENCY:XPM) traded down 1.3% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on January 11th. One Primecoin coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0409 or 0.00000506 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinEgg, Trade By Trade, Poloniex and Bleutrade. Primecoin has a market capitalization of $1.24 million and $8,737.00 worth of Primecoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Primecoin has traded 0.3% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

DigiByte (DGB) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0057 or 0.00000070 BTC.

Myriad (XMY) traded 1.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0011 or 0.00000013 BTC.

Quark (QRK) traded 11.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0036 or 0.00000045 BTC.

Circuits of Value (COVAL) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000010 BTC.

HunterCoin (HUC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0027 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Joincoin (J) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000035 BTC.

BitQuark (BTQ) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Primecoin Profile

Primecoin (CRYPTO:XPM) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Multiple hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was July 7th, 2013. Primecoin’s total supply is 30,296,689 coins. The official website for Primecoin is primecoin.io . The Reddit community for Primecoin is /r/primecoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Primecoin’s official Twitter account is @primecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for Primecoin is talk.peercoin.net/c/altcoins/primecoin

Primecoin Coin Trading

Primecoin can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BX Thailand, Trade By Trade, CoinEgg, Cryptopia, Bittylicious, Bleutrade and Poloniex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Primecoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Primecoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Primecoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

