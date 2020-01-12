Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Premier Inc (NASDAQ:PINC) has been given an average rating of “Hold” by the fourteen analysts that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, ten have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $40.25.

Several analysts have recently commented on PINC shares. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, December 27th. Canaccord Genuity raised shares of Premier from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $36.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Robert W. Baird downgraded shares of Premier from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $41.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, November 11th. ValuEngine raised shares of Premier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, UBS Group downgraded shares of Premier from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $44.00 to $38.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of PINC stock traded down $0.26 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $35.77. 476,958 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 713,079. The firm has a market cap of $4.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.26 and a beta of 0.38. Premier has a fifty-two week low of $27.37 and a fifty-two week high of $42.00. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.54 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.38.

Premier (NASDAQ:PINC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $302.40 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $295.50 million. Premier had a net margin of 17.74% and a negative return on equity of 51.84%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.65 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that Premier will post 2.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 8,149 shares of Premier stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.01, for a total value of $301,594.49. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 120,200 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,448,602. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CFO Craig S. Mckasson sold 1,985 shares of Premier stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $37.02, for a total transaction of $73,484.70. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 116,071 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,296,948.42. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 94,700 shares of company stock valued at $3,555,484. 17.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Premier by 11.6% during the 3rd quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 2,865 shares of the company’s stock worth $83,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp boosted its holdings in Premier by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 11,390 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after acquiring an additional 426 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers boosted its holdings in Premier by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 40,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,175,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the last quarter. Strs Ohio boosted its holdings in Premier by 4.6% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 11,646 shares of the company’s stock worth $336,000 after acquiring an additional 511 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brinker Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in Premier by 2.2% during the 3rd quarter. Brinker Capital Inc. now owns 30,249 shares of the company’s stock worth $875,000 after acquiring an additional 644 shares during the last quarter. 54.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Premier, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a healthcare improvement company in the United States. The company operates through two segments, Supply Chain Services and Performance Services. The Supply Chain Services segment offers its members with access to a range of products and services, including medical and surgical products, pharmaceuticals, laboratory supplies, capital equipment, information technology, facilities and construction, and food and nutritional products, as well as purchased services, such as clinical engineering and document shredding services and software-as-a-service informatics products.

