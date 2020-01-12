Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $252.18 Million

Wall Street brokerages expect that Pra Group Inc (NASDAQ:PRAA) will announce sales of $252.18 million for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have provided estimates for Pra Group’s earnings. The highest sales estimate is $256.51 million and the lowest is $245.77 million. Pra Group reported sales of $236.74 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year-over-year growth rate of 6.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Thursday, February 27th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Pra Group will report full-year sales of $988.70 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $982.29 million to $993.03 million. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report sales of $1.07 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.05 billion to $1.10 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that that provide coverage for Pra Group.

Pra Group (NASDAQ:PRAA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.55 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.46 by $0.09. Pra Group had a return on equity of 6.49% and a net margin of 7.49%. The firm had revenue of $250.01 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $256.18 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on PRAA shares. ValuEngine downgraded Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. BidaskClub downgraded Pra Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 1st.

In other Pra Group news, EVP Christopher B. Graves sold 2,500 shares of Pra Group stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.64, for a total value of $94,100.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 66,680 shares in the company, valued at $2,509,835.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.68% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Synovus Financial Corp raised its position in Pra Group by 1.3% in the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 31,747 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,069,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares during the period. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in Pra Group by 32.9% in the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 1,655 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 410 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. raised its position in Pra Group by 1.1% in the second quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 49,309 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,387,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. First Mercantile Trust Co. raised its position in Pra Group by 9.2% in the third quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,482 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $219,000 after purchasing an additional 545 shares during the period. Finally, UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. raised its position in Pra Group by 1.9% in the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 32,398 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $912,000 after purchasing an additional 600 shares during the period.

Pra Group stock traded down $0.42 during trading on Friday, reaching $36.42. 115,889 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 218,934. Pra Group has a 52-week low of $25.56 and a 52-week high of $38.07. The company has a market capitalization of $1.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.29, a PEG ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.59. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 1.22. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $36.75 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $33.60.

About Pra Group

PRA Group, Inc, a financial and business services company, engages in the purchase, collection, and management of portfolios of nonperforming loans in the Americas and Europe. It is involved in the acquisition of accounts that are primarily the unpaid obligations of individuals owed to credit grantors, which include banks and other types of consumer, retail, and auto finance companies.

