POSCO (NYSE:PKX) Short Interest Up 33.9% in December

POSCO (NYSE:PKX) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 408,600 shares, an increase of 33.9% from the December 15th total of 305,100 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 184,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.2 days. Currently, 0.1% of the shares of the company are short sold.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PKX. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in POSCO in the third quarter valued at about $8,221,000. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of POSCO by 16.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 906,318 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $48,090,000 after buying an additional 128,522 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of POSCO by 20.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 666,231 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $35,350,000 after buying an additional 114,944 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in shares of POSCO by 12.0% during the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 853,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $45,296,000 after buying an additional 91,599 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in shares of POSCO by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 552,975 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $26,078,000 after buying an additional 72,710 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.49% of the company’s stock.

Get POSCO alerts:

PKX traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $51.18. The company had a trading volume of 197,190 shares, compared to its average volume of 199,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.37 and a current ratio of 2.07. The stock has a market cap of $17.76 billion, a PE ratio of 21.85 and a beta of 1.16. POSCO has a 12-month low of $41.14 and a 12-month high of $62.95. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.08 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.94.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of POSCO from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of POSCO from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $59.00.

About POSCO

POSCO manufactures and sells steel rolled products and plates in South Korea and internationally. It operates through four segments: Steel, Construction, Trading, and Others. The company offers hot and cold rolled steel, wire rods, galvanized and electrical galvanized steel, steel plates, electrical and stainless steel, and titanium.

Featured Article: Monthly Dividend Stocks Can Provide Solid Income

Receive News & Ratings for POSCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POSCO and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.