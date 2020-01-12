PopularCoin (POP) Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $39.00

PopularCoin (CURRENCY:POP) traded down 48.1% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. One PopularCoin coin can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including Cryptopia and Trade Satoshi. PopularCoin has a total market capitalization of $84,447.00 and $39.00 worth of PopularCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, PopularCoin has traded 68.6% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

PopularCoin Profile

PopularCoin is a Proof of Work coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on February 2nd, 2014. PopularCoin’s total supply is 3,989,068,412 coins. PopularCoin’s official Twitter account is @PopularCoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com . The official message board for PopularCoin is www.popularcoin.com/popology . The Reddit community for PopularCoin is /r/popularcoin/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Buying and Selling PopularCoin

PopularCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Trade Satoshi and Cryptopia. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PopularCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PopularCoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PopularCoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

