Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) was downgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Friday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Plug Power Inc. is a leading provider of alternative energy technology focused on the design, development, commercialization and manufacture of hydrogen fuel cell systems used primarily for the material handling and stationary power market. They are focused on proton exchange membrane, or PEM, fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and associated hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure from which multiple products are available. They sell and continue to develop fuel cell product solutions to replace lead-acid batteries in material handling vehicles and industrial trucks for some of North America’s largest distribution and manufacturing businesses. Their current product line includes: GenDrive, GenFuel, GenCare, ReliOn, and GenKey. “

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. ValuEngine cut Plug Power from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. B. Riley reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target (up from $3.50) on shares of Plug Power in a research note on Monday, November 25th. BidaskClub upgraded Plug Power from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. HC Wainwright set a $4.00 price target on Plug Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. Finally, Cowen set a $3.00 price target on Plug Power and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Plug Power has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $4.50.

Shares of NASDAQ:PLUG traded up $0.09 during trading on Friday, reaching $4.14. 13,934,655 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,925,781. Plug Power has a 12 month low of $1.31 and a 12 month high of $4.20. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $3.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $2.71.

Plug Power (NASDAQ:PLUG) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The electronics maker reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.07) by ($0.02). The firm had revenue of $56.38 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $55.58 million. Plug Power had a negative return on equity of 6,429.00% and a negative net margin of 47.21%. The company’s revenue was up 6.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.07) EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Plug Power will post -0.35 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, VP Gerard L. Conway, Jr. sold 100,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.50, for a total value of $350,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 146,295 shares in the company, valued at $512,032.50. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. California State Teachers Retirement System raised its position in Plug Power by 4.1% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 367,851 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $967,000 after purchasing an additional 14,412 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its position in Plug Power by 14.2% during the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 488,031 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after purchasing an additional 60,651 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Plug Power by 35.6% during the third quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 17,101 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 4,494 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp raised its position in Plug Power by 11.0% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,845,012 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $12,742,000 after purchasing an additional 478,614 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP raised its position in Plug Power by 3.7% during the third quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 246,532 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 8,842 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.12% of the company’s stock.

Plug Power Inc, an alternative energy technology provider, engages in the design, development, manufacture, and commercialization of hydrogen and fuel cell systems for the material handling and stationary power markets primarily in North America and Europe. It focuses on proton exchange membrane (PEM) fuel cell and fuel processing technologies, fuel cell/battery hybrid technologies, and related hydrogen storage and dispensing infrastructure.

