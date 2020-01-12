PlayChip Hits Market Capitalization of $8.05 Million (PLA)

PlayChip (CURRENCY:PLA) traded 3.5% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 13:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. PlayChip has a total market cap of $8.05 million and approximately $32.00 worth of PlayChip was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlayChip token can now be purchased for $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including HitBTC and LATOKEN. In the last week, PlayChip has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About PlayChip

PlayChip (PLA) is a token. It was first traded on November 21st, 2018. PlayChip’s total supply is 50,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,009,105,693 tokens. PlayChip’s official website is www.playchip.com . PlayChip’s official message board is medium.com/playchip . PlayChip’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

PlayChip Token Trading

PlayChip can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and HitBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlayChip directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade PlayChip should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase PlayChip using one of the exchanges listed above.

