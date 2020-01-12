PlatinumBAR Achieves Market Cap of $14,481.00 (XPTX)

PlatinumBAR (CURRENCY:XPTX) traded 6.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on January 12th. During the last seven days, PlatinumBAR has traded up 4.7% against the U.S. dollar. PlatinumBAR has a total market capitalization of $14,481.00 and $23.00 worth of PlatinumBAR was traded on exchanges in the last day. One PlatinumBAR coin can now be purchased for about $0.0067 or 0.00000082 BTC on exchanges including YoBit, Crex24 and Cryptopia.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcloud (BTDX) traded 8.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0016 or 0.00000019 BTC.

BiosCrypto (BIOS) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0013 or 0.00000017 BTC.

Zurcoin (ZUR) traded 22.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC.

AmsterdamCoin (AMS) traded 37.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000005 BTC.

Animecoin (ANI) traded 16.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000011 BTC.

About PlatinumBAR

PlatinumBAR is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theQuark hashing algorithm. Its launch date was April 23rd, 2017. PlatinumBAR’s total supply is 2,160,126 coins. PlatinumBAR’s official website is platinumbar.io . PlatinumBAR’s official Twitter account is @platinumbarxptx

PlatinumBAR Coin Trading

PlatinumBAR can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: YoBit, Crex24 and Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as PlatinumBAR directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire PlatinumBAR should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase PlatinumBAR using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

