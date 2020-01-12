Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.25.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Monday, September 16th.

Get Pinnacle Financial Partners alerts:

NASDAQ PNFP traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.66. The stock had a trading volume of 281,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,320. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $50.51 and a 12 month high of $65.00.

Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.35 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $278.43 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $267.58 million. Pinnacle Financial Partners had a return on equity of 9.99% and a net margin of 30.38%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Pinnacle Financial Partners will post 5.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, Chairman Richard D. Callicutt II sold 3,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $189,540.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 112,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,758,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $32,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,480.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,601 shares of company stock worth $2,632,194 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 529.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile

Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.

Featured Story: Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR)

Receive News & Ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinnacle Financial Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.