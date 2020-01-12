Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners (NASDAQ:PNFP) have earned a consensus rating of “Hold” from the nine research firms that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $65.25.
Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. BidaskClub lowered Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. ValuEngine raised Pinnacle Financial Partners from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. SunTrust Banks boosted their price target on Pinnacle Financial Partners from $65.00 to $74.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Wednesday, September 18th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $63.00 price target on shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners in a research report on Monday, September 16th.
NASDAQ PNFP traded down $0.31 during trading on Friday, hitting $62.66. The stock had a trading volume of 281,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 276,320. The company has a market capitalization of $4.85 billion, a PE ratio of 11.77, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.46. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $63.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a current ratio of 1.01. Pinnacle Financial Partners has a 12 month low of $50.51 and a 12 month high of $65.00.
In related news, Chairman Richard D. Callicutt II sold 3,159 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $189,540.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 112,645 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,758,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ronald L. Samuel sold 500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.46, for a total value of $32,230.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 20,175 shares in the company, valued at $1,300,480.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 43,601 shares of company stock worth $2,632,194 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 2.97% of the company’s stock.
Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PNFP. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $29,000. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 529.1% during the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 1,189 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $68,000 after acquiring an additional 1,000 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners by 43.6% during the 3rd quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,719 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $98,000 after acquiring an additional 522 shares during the last quarter. Ellington Management Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $201,000. Finally, Gibson Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pinnacle Financial Partners during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $204,000. 78.52% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Pinnacle Financial Partners Company Profile
Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Pinnacle Bank that provides various banking products and services in the United States. The company accepts various deposits, including savings, checking, interest-bearing checking, money market, and certificate of deposit accounts.
