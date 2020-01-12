Pinkcoin (PINK) Price Hits $0.0013 on Major Exchanges

Pinkcoin (CURRENCY:PINK) traded down 4.7% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Pinkcoin has a total market capitalization of $535,365.00 and approximately $173.00 worth of Pinkcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last week, Pinkcoin has traded 1.6% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Pinkcoin coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0013 or 0.00000016 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including SouthXchange, Cryptohub, Bittrex and Cryptopia.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Dash (DASH) traded up 11.8% against the dollar and now trades at $66.96 or 0.00827711 BTC.

MINDOL (MIN) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.70 or 0.00033425 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded up 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00005578 BTC.

Compound Coin (COMP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WeAreSatoshi (WSX) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00002989 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded 1.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0145 or 0.00000179 BTC.

CPChain (CPC) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0042 or 0.00000051 BTC.

I/O Coin (IOC) traded 12.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0680 or 0.00000842 BTC.

EuropeCoin (ERC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.11 or 0.00001755 BTC.

HitCoin (HTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Pinkcoin Profile

Pinkcoin (CRYPTO:PINK) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on May 2nd, 2014. Pinkcoin’s total supply is 439,808,833 coins and its circulating supply is 414,548,397 coins. The Reddit community for Pinkcoin is /r/pinkcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Pinkcoin’s official message board is slack.with.pink . Pinkcoin’s official Twitter account is @Pinkcoin_ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Pinkcoin’s official website is getstarted.with.pink

Buying and Selling Pinkcoin

Pinkcoin can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia, Bittrex, Cryptohub and SouthXchange. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pinkcoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pinkcoin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Pinkcoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

