Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.17.

A number of research analysts have issued reports on PPC shares. Bank of America started coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.

Pilgrim’s Pride stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.47. 713,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,683. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.04 and its 200 day moving average is $30.00. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 52 week low of $17.14 and a 52 week high of $33.67.

Pilgrim’s Pride (NASDAQ:PPC) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 30th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $2.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.74 billion. Pilgrim’s Pride had a return on equity of 17.87% and a net margin of 3.24%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.21 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Pilgrim’s Pride will post 1.74 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 77,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 20.52% of the company’s stock.

About Pilgrim’s Pride

Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.

