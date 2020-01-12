Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pilgrim’s Pride Co. (NASDAQ:PPC) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the eleven analysts that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have assigned a hold recommendation, five have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $32.17.
A number of research analysts have issued reports on PPC shares. Bank of America started coverage on Pilgrim’s Pride in a research note on Friday, October 25th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $32.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. ValuEngine downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. BidaskClub downgraded Pilgrim’s Pride from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on Pilgrim’s Pride from $33.00 to $35.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th.
Pilgrim’s Pride stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Friday, hitting $31.47. 713,993 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 592,683. The company has a market capitalization of $7.69 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.59, a PEG ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.82, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.08. The business’s 50 day moving average is $32.04 and its 200 day moving average is $30.00. Pilgrim’s Pride has a 52 week low of $17.14 and a 52 week high of $33.67.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Alaska Department of Revenue lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 9,717 shares of the company’s stock worth $317,000 after purchasing an additional 412 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 85,144 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,728,000 after purchasing an additional 678 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 12.1% during the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,863 shares of the company’s stock worth $220,000 after purchasing an additional 1,063 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in Pilgrim’s Pride by 3.0% during the 3rd quarter. Hudson Capital Management LLC now owns 77,912 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,497,000 after purchasing an additional 2,287 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Pilgrim’s Pride during the 3rd quarter worth about $77,000. Institutional investors own 20.52% of the company’s stock.
About Pilgrim’s Pride
Pilgrim's Pride Corporation engages in the production, processing, marketing, and distribution of fresh, frozen, and value-added chicken products in the United States, the United Kingdom, Europe, and Mexico. The company offers fresh chicken products, including pre-marinated or non-marinated refrigerated (nonfrozen) whole or cut-up chicken; and prepackaged case-ready chicken, such as whole chickens and chicken parts.
