Phore Price Reaches $0.0590 on Major Exchanges (PHR)

Phore (CURRENCY:PHR) traded 5.1% lower against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. During the last seven days, Phore has traded down 14.5% against the US dollar. Phore has a total market capitalization of $1.16 million and $396.00 worth of Phore was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Phore coin can now be bought for about $0.0590 or 0.00000732 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, IDAX and Nanex.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

WINk (WIN) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Particl (PART) traded 2.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.66 or 0.00008221 BTC.

Kleros (PNK) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0071 or 0.00000089 BTC.

TokenStars (TEAM) traded up 8.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.12 or 0.00001612 BTC.

Shorty (SHORTY) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000127 BTC.

NoLimitCoin (NLC2) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000007 BTC.

TEAM (TokenStars) (TEAM) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0142 or 0.00000176 BTC.

Bitradio (BRO) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0187 or 0.00000230 BTC.

SatoshiMadness (MAD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

WARP (WARP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0677 or 0.00000735 BTC.

Phore Profile

PHR is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Phore’s total supply is 19,689,754 coins. Phore’s official Twitter account is @phorecrypto and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Phore is /r/PhoreProject and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Phore’s official message board is medium.com/@phoreblockchain . Phore’s official website is phore.io

Buying and Selling Phore

Phore can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, Cryptopia, Nanex and IDAX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phore directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phore should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Phore using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

