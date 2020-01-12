Phantasma Market Capitalization Hits $1.70 Million (SOUL)

Phantasma (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded 7.2% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on January 11th. Phantasma has a total market cap of $1.70 million and $515,579.00 worth of Phantasma was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Phantasma token can now be purchased for $0.0292 or 0.00000360 BTC on major exchanges including Kucoin, Switcheo Network, Hotbit and Bilaxy. In the last week, Phantasma has traded 7.9% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00052859 BTC.

GAPS (GAP) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.42 or 0.00079310 BTC.

EDC Blockchain (EDC) traded down 2.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0055 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Function X (FX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0555 or 0.00000686 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded 2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0700 or 0.00000865 BTC.

Wrapped Bitcoin (WBTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $8,118.87 or 1.00328972 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded 1.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00056118 BTC.

LuckChain (BASH) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0041 or 0.00000061 BTC.

ParkinGo (GOT) traded up 10.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00001781 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Phantasma Profile

SOUL is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on March 10th, 2015. Phantasma’s total supply is 91,136,374 tokens and its circulating supply is 58,332,939 tokens. Phantasma’s official website is phantasma.io . Phantasma’s official message board is steemit.com/@phantasma-io . Phantasma’s official Twitter account is @phantasma_io

Phantasma Token Trading

Phantasma can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, Bitbns, Kucoin, Switcheo Network, Gate.io and Hotbit. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Phantasma directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Phantasma should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Phantasma using one of the exchanges listed above.

