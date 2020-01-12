Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Receives $42.94 Consensus PT from Analysts

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has been given a consensus recommendation of “Hold” by the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The average twelve-month target price among brokers that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $43.19.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PFE shares. Credit Suisse Group reissued a “hold” rating and set a $41.30 price target on shares of Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Pfizer in a report on Tuesday, October 29th. Bank of America started coverage on Pfizer in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $37.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised Pfizer from a “sell” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 1st.

PFE stock traded up $0.60 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $39.49. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 20,452,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 16,772,549. The company has a market cap of $215.22 billion, a PE ratio of 13.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.12 and a beta of 0.65. Pfizer has a 12 month low of $33.97 and a 12 month high of $44.56. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $38.76 and its 200-day moving average is $38.28.

Pfizer (NYSE:PFE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 29th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $12.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.37 billion. Pfizer had a return on equity of 28.10% and a net margin of 30.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.78 EPS. Analysts expect that Pfizer will post 2.97 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.85%. This is a positive change from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.36. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is 48.00%.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.4% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 46,536,777 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,015,972,000 after purchasing an additional 1,071,897 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 45,291,398 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,627,320,000 after purchasing an additional 1,158,147 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 2,240.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 36,086,254 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,563,256,000 after purchasing an additional 34,544,423 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 23,186,244 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,004,428,000 after purchasing an additional 1,159,857 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pfizer by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 22,492,988 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $808,173,000 after purchasing an additional 369,603 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.22% of the company’s stock.

About Pfizer

Pfizer Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells healthcare products worldwide. It offers medicines and vaccines in various therapeutic areas, including internal medicine, vaccines, oncology, inflammation and immunology, and rare diseases under the Lyrica, Chantix/Champix, Eliquis, Ibrance, Sutent, Xalkori, Inlyta, Xtandi, Enbrel, Xeljanz, Eucrisa, BeneFix, Genotropin, and Refacto AF/Xyntha brands.

