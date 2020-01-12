Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating in a report issued on Thursday, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $9.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company that delivers online advertising solutions and search monetization to brands and publishers. Perion is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform. The company’s largest divisions are Undertone and CodeFuel. Undertone’s synchronized digital branding solution delivers award-winning creative experiences through cohesive stories to the world’s leading brands across the most important touchpoints, screens, and platforms. CodeFuel’s search solution platform empowers publishers to create new revenue streams and unique search experience by bringing monetization to content and application developers. “

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the company. Taglich Brothers restated a speculative buy rating on shares of Perion Network in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine cut Perion Network from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Thursday, September 26th. Sidoti lifted their price target on Perion Network from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a not rated rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Lake Street Capital lifted their price target on Perion Network from $7.00 to $8.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, one has issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $8.33.

PERI traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $8.44. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 360,365 shares, compared to its average volume of 385,401. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20. The firm has a market cap of $219.29 million, a P/E ratio of 18.17, a PEG ratio of 2.53 and a beta of 0.95. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.11. Perion Network has a 52-week low of $2.51 and a 52-week high of $8.58.

Perion Network (NASDAQ:PERI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The technology company reported $0.11 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $65.78 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $65.00 million. Perion Network had a return on equity of 7.78% and a net margin of 4.66%. On average, equities analysts expect that Perion Network will post 0.43 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 2nd quarter valued at about $567,000. Systematic Financial Management LP acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 3rd quarter valued at about $552,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 5.5% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,274,659 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $3,709,000 after purchasing an additional 66,340 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department lifted its stake in shares of Perion Network by 491.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 62,798 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $307,000 after purchasing an additional 52,175 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D acquired a new position in shares of Perion Network in the 3rd quarter valued at about $115,000. Institutional investors own 17.51% of the company’s stock.

About Perion Network

Perion Network Ltd. is a global technology company, which engages in the provision of advertising solutions to brands and publishers through innovative platforms. It is committed to providing data-driven execution, from high-impact ad formats to branded search and a unified social and mobile programmatic platform.

