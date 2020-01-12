Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) Downgraded to Hold at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday morning, BidAskClub reports.

PVAC has been the topic of several other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Penn Virginia from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Northland Securities restated a buy rating and issued a $54.00 price target on shares of Penn Virginia in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Penn Virginia from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $60.50.

Shares of PVAC traded down $0.73 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $29.71. 89,915 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 161,087. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $27.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $28.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.82. Penn Virginia has a twelve month low of $23.00 and a twelve month high of $58.28. The company has a market capitalization of $460.35 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.23 and a beta of 1.46.

Penn Virginia (NASDAQ:PVAC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.89 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $119.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $121.18 million. Penn Virginia had a return on equity of 29.06% and a net margin of 56.77%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Penn Virginia will post 8.01 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PVAC. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in Penn Virginia by 12.6% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 3,734 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after purchasing an additional 417 shares in the last quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Penn Virginia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in Penn Virginia by 13.8% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,053 shares in the last quarter. Riverhead Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Penn Virginia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Finally, Elkfork Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Penn Virginia in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 98.22% of the company’s stock.

About Penn Virginia

Penn Virginia Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, engages in the onshore exploration, development, and production of crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas in the United States. It primarily operates wells in the Eagle Ford Shale field in South Texas. As of December 31, 2018, it had total proved reserves of approximately 123 million barrels of oil equivalent; and 460 gross productive wells, as well as owned approximately 98,200 gross acres of leasehold and royalty interests.

