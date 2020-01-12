Peercoin Market Cap Reaches $5.11 Million (PPC)

Peercoin (CURRENCY:PPC) traded 4.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM ET on January 12th. During the last week, Peercoin has traded up 9% against the U.S. dollar. Peercoin has a total market cap of $5.11 million and $49,981.00 worth of Peercoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Peercoin coin can now be bought for about $0.20 or 0.00002420 BTC on exchanges including Livecoin, Trade By Trade, Bittylicious and YoBit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8,162.23 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $266.08 or 0.03260285 BTC.

PRIZM (PZM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00003134 BTC.

Oasis City (OSC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0514 or 0.00000627 BTC.

Steem (STEEM) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00001597 BTC.

Silverway (SLV) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00004552 BTC.

BitcoinDark (BTCD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $16.23 or 0.00246929 BTC.

Unobtanium (UNO) traded 2.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $53.79 or 0.00659549 BTC.

Namecoin (NMC) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.49 or 0.00006059 BTC.

Ultra (UOS) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0566 or 0.00000693 BTC.

About Peercoin

Peercoin (PPC) is a coin. Its launch date was September 23rd, 2014. Peercoin’s total supply is 25,895,542 coins. Peercoin’s official Twitter account is @peercoinppc and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Peercoin is /r/peercoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Peercoin’s official message board is talk.peercoin.net . The official website for Peercoin is www.peercoin.net

Peercoin Coin Trading

Peercoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: SouthXchange, Cryptopia, Trade By Trade, WEX, Tux Exchange, Poloniex, Bittrex, YoBit, LiteBit.eu, HitBTC, Bitsane, BX Thailand, Livecoin, Bittylicious and CoinEgg. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Peercoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Peercoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Peercoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

