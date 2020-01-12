Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) Short Interest Down 20.2% in December

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 7,150,000 shares, a drop of 20.2% from the December 15th total of 8,960,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,290,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.5 days. Approximately 5.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of PEB traded down $0.21 on Friday, hitting $25.56. 1,305,855 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,676,373. The company has a market capitalization of $3.37 billion, a PE ratio of 10.43 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a current ratio of 0.24. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $26.90. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust has a one year low of $24.51 and a one year high of $34.35.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust (NYSE:PEB) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.17 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.24). Pebblebrook Hotel Trust had a negative net margin of 0.21% and a positive return on equity of 0.16%. The firm had revenue of $423.55 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $422.61 million. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.37 EPS. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s revenue was up 106.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Pebblebrook Hotel Trust will post 2.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st will be given a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.95%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, December 30th. Pebblebrook Hotel Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 62.04%.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PEB. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their target price on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from $28.00 to $27.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Barclays downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from an “overweight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $32.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Stifel Nicolaus set a $31.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. BMO Capital Markets reissued a “hold” rating and set a $28.00 price target on shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Pebblebrook Hotel Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.64.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bartlett & Co. LLC bought a new stake in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $26,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 266.7% in the 2nd quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,100 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 35.5% in the 2nd quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 3,220 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $91,000 after purchasing an additional 844 shares during the period. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 24.4% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $264,000 after purchasing an additional 1,861 shares during the period. Finally, Lido Advisors LLC grew its position in Pebblebrook Hotel Trust by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 10,914 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $311,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares during the period.

Pebblebrook Hotel Trust is a publicly traded real estate investment trust (REIT) organized to opportunistically acquire and invest primarily in upper upscale, full-service hotels located in urban markets in major gateway cities. The Company owns 61 hotels, totaling approximately 14,600 guest rooms, located in 10 states and the District of Columbia, including: Del Mar, California; Los Angeles, California (Beverly Hills, Santa Monica and West Hollywood); San Diego, California; San Francisco, California; Santa Cruz, California; Washington, DC; Coral Gables, Florida; Key West, Florida; Naples, Florida; Buckhead, Georgia; Chicago, Illinois; Boston, Massachusetts; New York, New York; Portland, Oregon; Philadelphia, Pennsylvania; Nashville, Tennessee; Columbia River Gorge, Washington; and Seattle, Washington.

