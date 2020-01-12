Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) Raised to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note published on Thursday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $57.00 price objective on the construction company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “Patrick Industries, Inc. is a major manufacturer of component products and distributor of building products and materials for the Recreational Vehicle, Manufactured Housing and Marine industries. The Company also supplies many of its products to certain Industrial markets that include customers in the kitchen cabinet, office and household furniture, fixtures and commercial furnishings and other industrial markets. Patrick’s major manufactured products include decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels, solid surface, granite and quartz countertops, fabricated aluminum products, wrapped vinyl, paper and hardwood profile moldings, slide-out trim and fascia, cabinet doors and components, fiberglass bath fixtures, fiberglass and plastic helm systems and component products, wiring and wiring harnesses, and composite parts and polymer-based flooring and other products. Patrick Industries also distributes pre-finished wall and ceiling panels, drywall finishing products, and other miscellaneous products. “

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. BidaskClub downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 4th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Patrick Industries from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on shares of Patrick Industries from $46.00 to $54.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average price target of $51.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:PATK traded down $0.55 on Thursday, hitting $51.82. 105,073 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 159,657. Patrick Industries has a 1-year low of $32.98 and a 1-year high of $55.87. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $51.65 and its 200 day moving average price is $45.66. The company has a current ratio of 2.61, a quick ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 2.13.

Patrick Industries (NASDAQ:PATK) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 24th. The construction company reported $0.92 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.96 by ($0.04). Patrick Industries had a return on equity of 20.73% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $566.19 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.97 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.15 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 1.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that Patrick Industries will post 3.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a — dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 30th. Investors of record on Monday, December 16th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 13th. Patrick Industries’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.51%.

In other Patrick Industries news, Director Jeffrey L. Et Al Gendell sold 26,057 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.86, for a total value of $1,377,373.02. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Todd M. Cleveland sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.75, for a total transaction of $101,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 619,053 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $31,416,939.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 169,835 shares of company stock valued at $8,641,591 over the last 90 days. 7.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC raised its position in shares of Patrick Industries by 554.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 916 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 776 shares during the period. Private Capital Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the second quarter worth about $56,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Patrick Industries during the third quarter worth about $110,000. Tyers Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 20.4% during the second quarter. Tyers Asset Management LLC now owns 2,736 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 464 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Patrick Industries by 187.3% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 2,747 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 1,791 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.17% of the company’s stock.

About Patrick Industries

Patrick Industries, Inc manufactures and distributes building products and materials for the recreational vehicle, marine, manufactured housing, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. Its Manufacturing segment manufactures and sells furniture, shelving, walls, countertops, and cabinet products; cabinet doors, fiberglass bath fixtures, and tile systems; hardwood furniture, vinyl printing, solid surface, granite, and quartz countertop fabrication products; RV paintings; fabricated aluminum products; decorative vinyl and paper laminated panels; fiberglass and plastic components; softwoods lumber; custom cabinets; polymer-based flooring products; and electrical systems and components, including instrument and dash panels, and other products.

