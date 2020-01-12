Parsons (NYSE:PSN) Cut to “Underweight” at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co lowered shares of Parsons (NYSE:PSN) from an equal weight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Thursday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. Wells Fargo & Co currently has $42.00 price target on the stock, up from their prior price target of $39.00.

A number of other research analysts also recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Parsons in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. They issued a hold rating and a $44.00 price target on the stock. Cowen restated a buy rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of Parsons in a research report on Friday, November 15th. SunTrust Banks raised their price target on shares of Parsons to $44.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Parsons from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $44.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 19th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Parsons from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $41.38.

PSN stock traded down $0.81 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $42.40. 301,245 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 214,880. Parsons has a twelve month low of $29.03 and a twelve month high of $43.85. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $41.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $36.91.

Parsons (NYSE:PSN) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.42 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.03 billion. Parsons had a net margin of 2.97% and a negative return on equity of 11.53%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.82 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Parsons will post 1.61 EPS for the current year.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new stake in Parsons in the 2nd quarter valued at about $73,883,000. ValueAct Holdings L.P. bought a new stake in Parsons in the 2nd quarter valued at about $66,532,000. Vanguard Group Inc. bought a new stake in Parsons in the 2nd quarter valued at about $64,178,000. ETF Managers Group LLC bought a new stake in Parsons in the 2nd quarter valued at about $52,272,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its position in Parsons by 420.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,271,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,924,000 after purchasing an additional 1,027,076 shares during the last quarter.

About Parsons

Parsons Corporation provides technology based solutions in the defense, intelligence, and critical infrastructure markets in North America, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates in two segments, Federal Solutions and Critical Infrastructure.

