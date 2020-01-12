Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) Lifted to Hold at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report report published on Wednesday morning, ValuEngine reports.

PE has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price objective on Parsley Energy from $27.00 to $29.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Northland Securities reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on shares of Parsley Energy in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. Bank of America raised their price objective on Parsley Energy from $23.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, September 10th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Parsley Energy from $21.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 26th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on Parsley Energy from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday, September 23rd. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $26.59.

Shares of NYSE:PE traded down $0.31 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.13. The stock had a trading volume of 6,951,852 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,443,873. Parsley Energy has a 12 month low of $13.72 and a 12 month high of $22.11. The company has a market capitalization of $5.84 billion, a PE ratio of 12.86, a PEG ratio of 0.29 and a beta of 0.66. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $17.35 and its 200 day moving average is $17.04. The company has a quick ratio of 0.56, a current ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Parsley Energy (NYSE:PE) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, November 5th. The oil and natural gas company reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.05). Parsley Energy had a return on equity of 4.96% and a net margin of 14.03%. The firm had revenue of $510.15 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $503.05 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down .2% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Parsley Energy will post 1.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 10th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, December 9th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.66%. Parsley Energy’s dividend payout ratio is 8.51%.

In other news, insider Colin Roberts sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.36, for a total value of $163,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 261,626 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,280,201.36. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Ron Brokmeyer purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 29th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $14.95 per share, for a total transaction of $74,750.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 13,897 shares in the company, valued at $207,760.15. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Company insiders own 12.14% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its position in Parsley Energy by 3.6% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 21,014 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $353,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in Parsley Energy by 22.9% during the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 5,148 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $98,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares in the last quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division lifted its position in Parsley Energy by 1.2% during the third quarter. Moody National Bank Trust Division now owns 80,847 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $1,358,000 after purchasing an additional 962 shares in the last quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors lifted its position in Parsley Energy by 2.2% during the third quarter. Sippican Capital Advisors now owns 51,344 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $863,000 after purchasing an additional 1,125 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Seeyond lifted its position in Parsley Energy by 24.6% during the second quarter. Seeyond now owns 6,229 shares of the oil and natural gas company’s stock valued at $118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,229 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.13% of the company’s stock.

Parsley Energy, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the acquisition, development, exploration, production, and sale of crude oil and natural gas properties in the Permian Basin in west Texas and Southeastern New Mexico. As of December 31, 2018, its acreage position consisted of 198,946 net acres, including 154,107 net acres in the Midland Basin and 44,839 net acres in the Delaware Basin; and operated 425.3 net acres of the horizontal wells and 735.7 net acres of the vertical wells, as well an estimated proved oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquid reserves of 521.7 MMBoe.

