Pareteum (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) Shares Gap Up to $0.66

Pareteum Corp (NYSEAMERICAN:TEUM) shares gapped up prior to trading on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $0.63, but opened at $0.66. Pareteum shares last traded at $0.69, with a volume of 3,989,758 shares trading hands.

TEUM has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Oppenheimer cut Pareteum from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $4.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Lake Street Capital cut Pareteum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the company from $7.00 to $0.75 in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Northland Securities reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Pareteum in a research note on Monday, October 21st. Craig Hallum cut Pareteum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $1.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Pareteum from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, October 19th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4.54.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pareteum by 357.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,511,603 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $16,995,000 after purchasing an additional 5,087,616 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Pareteum by 18.7% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,650,765 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $12,138,000 after purchasing an additional 733,301 shares in the last quarter. Sabby Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pareteum during the third quarter valued at approximately $2,901,000. Intrinsic Edge Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Pareteum during the second quarter valued at approximately $5,195,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Pareteum by 10.7% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,905,561 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,458,000 after purchasing an additional 184,639 shares in the last quarter.

Pareteum Corporation operates a communications cloud services platform in Europe and internationally. Its platform provides mobility, messaging, and security services and applications, with a single-sign-on, application program interface (API), and software development suite. The company's platform hosts integrated IT/back office and core network functionality for mobile network operators, as well as for enterprises to implement and leverage mobile communications solutions on a SaaS, PaaS, or IaaS basis.

