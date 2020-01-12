ParallelCoin (DUO) Price Tops $0.65 on Exchanges

ParallelCoin (CURRENCY:DUO) traded up 16.7% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM ET on January 11th. ParallelCoin has a total market capitalization of $203,144.00 and $117.00 worth of ParallelCoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One ParallelCoin coin can now be purchased for about $0.65 or 0.00007972 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including YoBit and Cryptopia. Over the last week, ParallelCoin has traded down 27.9% against the US dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 4% against the dollar and now trades at $50.75 or 0.00627266 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.87 or 0.00010736 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0023 or 0.00000029 BTC.

Bytom (BTM) traded up 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0764 or 0.00000945 BTC.

Verge (XVG) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0034 or 0.00000042 BTC.

NEXT (NET) traded up 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.82 or 0.00010151 BTC.

TTC Protocol (TTC) traded 5.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0992 or 0.00001073 BTC.

Syscoin (SYS) traded 1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0197 or 0.00000244 BTC.

Polymath (POLY) traded up 4.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0173 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Mooncoin (MOON) traded down 12.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

About ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. It launched on June 22nd, 2015. ParallelCoin’s total supply is 314,719 coins. ParallelCoin’s official website is parallelcoin.info . ParallelCoin’s official Twitter account is @parallelcoinduo and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling ParallelCoin

ParallelCoin can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia and YoBit. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as ParallelCoin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire ParallelCoin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy ParallelCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

