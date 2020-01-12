Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (NASDAQ:PANL) Short Interest Down 27.0% in December

Pangaea Logistics Solutions Ltd (NASDAQ:PANL) was the target of a large drop in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 5,400 shares, a drop of 27.0% from the December 15th total of 7,400 shares. Currently, 0.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 19,100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

PANL has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Pangaea Logistics Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th.

PANL stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $2.95. 12,263 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 20,537. Pangaea Logistics Solutions has a 12-month low of $2.71 and a 12-month high of $4.35. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $3.00 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $3.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.28. The stock has a market cap of $129.80 million, a P/E ratio of 6.35 and a beta of 0.29.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions (NASDAQ:PANL) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 7th. The shipping company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.10). Pangaea Logistics Solutions had a return on equity of 8.27% and a net margin of 4.03%. The business had revenue of $118.89 million for the quarter.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Rockland Trust Co. grew its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 9.6% during the 4th quarter. Rockland Trust Co. now owns 10,204,963 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,105,000 after buying an additional 898,077 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 132.5% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 56,094 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $188,000 after buying an additional 31,969 shares during the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP grew its stake in Pangaea Logistics Solutions by 36.4% during the 2nd quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 19,327 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $65,000 after buying an additional 5,153 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Pangaea Logistics Solutions during the 2nd quarter worth $35,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 25.98% of the company’s stock.

Pangaea Logistics Solutions, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides seaborne dry bulk logistics and transportation services to industrial customers worldwide. The company offers various dry bulk cargoes, including grains, coal, iron ore, pig iron, hot briquetted iron, bauxite, alumina, cement clinker, dolomite, and limestone.

