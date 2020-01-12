Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) Shares Gap Down to $50.53

Palomar Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PLMR) gapped down before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $52.77, but opened at $50.53. Palomar shares last traded at $48.54, with a volume of 2,630,387 shares trading hands.

Several brokerages recently commented on PLMR. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Palomar to $50.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Barclays increased their price target on Palomar from $30.00 to $36.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. JMP Securities initiated coverage on Palomar in a research report on Wednesday, October 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $50.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research cut Palomar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price objective on Palomar from $48.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Sunday, December 8th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $47.83.

The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.72 and a 200-day moving average price of $39.08.

Palomar (NASDAQ:PLMR) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, November 4th. The company reported $0.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $30.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.09 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Palomar Holdings Inc will post 1.73 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, CEO Mac Armstrong sold 27,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.68, for a total transaction of $1,338,700.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Dowdell sold 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.58, for a total value of $951,600.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 52,500 shares of company stock valued at $2,533,700.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD bought a new position in shares of Palomar during the second quarter worth approximately $20,738,000. Stephens Investment Management Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Palomar during the third quarter worth approximately $21,598,000. Peregrine Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palomar during the third quarter worth approximately $17,826,000. Schroder Investment Management Group bought a new position in shares of Palomar during the second quarter worth approximately $10,399,000. Finally, Nuveen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Palomar during the second quarter worth approximately $8,700,000. Institutional investors own 54.61% of the company’s stock.

