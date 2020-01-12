Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) Lowered to Sell at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research note released on Wednesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Oxford Industries, Inc. is an apparel company which designs, sources, markets and distributes products bearing the trademarks of its owned and licensed brands. Oxford’s owned brands include Tommy Bahama®, Lilly Pulitzer®, Oxford Golf®, and Billy London®. The Company operates retail stores, internet websites and restaurants. The Company has granted licenses to select third parties to produce and sell certain product categories under its Tommy Bahama and Lilly Pulitzer brands. The Company also holds exclusive licenses to produce and sell certain product categories under the Kenneth Cole®, Geoffrey Beene®, and Dockers® labels. Oxford’s wholesale customers include department stores, specialty stores, national chains, warehouse clubs, and Internet retailers. “

Get Oxford Industries alerts:

OXM has been the subject of several other research reports. B. Riley reiterated a buy rating and issued a $87.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group reduced their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. KeyCorp reduced their target price on shares of Oxford Industries from $90.00 to $86.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup set a $86.00 target price on shares of Oxford Industries and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Finally, DA Davidson reiterated a neutral rating on shares of Oxford Industries in a research note on Monday, November 4th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $83.00.

OXM stock traded up $0.05 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $72.47. 109,718 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 109,478. The company has a market cap of $1.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.76 and a beta of 0.45. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $74.99 and its 200-day moving average price is $71.73. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57. Oxford Industries has a 52 week low of $63.73 and a 52 week high of $85.36.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, December 11th. The textile maker reported $0.10 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.08 by $0.02. Oxford Industries had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 14.55%. The firm had revenue of $241.22 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $240.34 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.14 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that Oxford Industries will post 4.35 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Friday, January 17th will be issued a $0.37 dividend. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 16th. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 34.26%.

In related news, EVP Thomas E. Campbell sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.75, for a total value of $383,750.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 37,669 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,891,095.75. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 2,421.4% in the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 353 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 339 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 53.0% in the 3rd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 491 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $34,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new position in shares of Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter worth about $56,000. Paloma Partners Management Co boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 10.4% in the 2nd quarter. Paloma Partners Management Co now owns 4,136 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $314,000 after buying an additional 388 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD boosted its holdings in shares of Oxford Industries by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,586 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $348,000 after buying an additional 330 shares during the last quarter. 97.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc, an apparel company, designs, sources, markets, and distributes products of company owned and licensed brands, and private labels apparel products worldwide. The company offers men's and women's sportswear and related products under the Tommy Bahama brand; women's and girl's dresses and sportswear, scarves, bags, jewelry, and belts, as well as footwear and children's apparel under the Lilly Pulitzer brand; and men's shirts, pants, shorts, outerwear, ties, swimwear, footwear, and accessories, as well as women's products under the Southern Tide brand.

Featured Story: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Oxford Industries (OXM)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Oxford Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Oxford Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.