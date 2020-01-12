Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Downgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) from a strong-buy rating to a hold rating in a research note released on Thursday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “OrthoPediatrics Corp. is a medical device company. It markets surgical systems for trauma and deformity, bone fractures and reconstruction procedures. OrthoPediatrics Corp. is based in NEW YORK. “

Get Orthopediatrics alerts:

A number of other analysts have also recently weighed in on KIDS. BidaskClub raised shares of Orthopediatrics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Piper Jaffray Companies raised their price objective on shares of Orthopediatrics from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. SunTrust Banks began coverage on shares of Orthopediatrics in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a buy rating and a $54.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Orthopediatrics from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Thursday, November 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $49.83.

KIDS stock traded up $0.08 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $48.39. 160,143 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 91,251. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 1.61 and a current ratio of 2.35. Orthopediatrics has a 1-year low of $28.19 and a 1-year high of $51.48. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $42.90 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.37. The company has a market cap of $807.87 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -50.41 and a beta of 0.28.

Orthopediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.18) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by ($0.01). Orthopediatrics had a negative return on equity of 12.12% and a negative net margin of 15.80%. The company had revenue of $20.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.87 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.15) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that Orthopediatrics will post -0.83 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, CEO Mark C. Throdahl sold 10,000 shares of Orthopediatrics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total value of $343,100.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, EVP David R. Bailey sold 15,000 shares of Orthopediatrics stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.31, for a total transaction of $514,650.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 40.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in KIDS. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics by 62.4% in the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 671,588 shares of the company’s stock valued at $23,680,000 after acquiring an additional 258,146 shares during the period. Riverbridge Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics by 41.3% in the 3rd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 513,070 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,091,000 after acquiring an additional 149,855 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics by 16.8% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 585,555 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,837,000 after acquiring an additional 84,205 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new position in shares of Orthopediatrics in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,055,000. Finally, United Services Automobile Association increased its holdings in shares of Orthopediatrics by 85.6% in the 2nd quarter. United Services Automobile Association now owns 73,219 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,856,000 after acquiring an additional 33,770 shares during the period. 44.86% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Orthopediatrics

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company's products comprise PediLoc, PediPlates, cannulated screws, PediFlex nail, PediNail products, PediLoc tibia products, anterior cruciate ligament reconstruction systems, locking cannulated blades, locking proximal femurs, RESPONSE Spine systems, Bandloc, and Pediguard.

Featured Article: Why are analyst ratings important in trading stocks?

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Orthopediatrics (KIDS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Orthopediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Orthopediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.