Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) Receives $3.63 Consensus PT from Analysts

Shares of Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:OESX) have been assigned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1-year target price among analysts that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.83.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the stock. ValuEngine cut shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Roth Capital cut shares of Orion Energy Systems from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $3.00 price target on the stock. in a research report on Friday, November 1st.

OESX stock traded up $0.22 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $3.53. 393,051 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 167,389. The company has a market capitalization of $100.07 million, a P/E ratio of -15.35 and a beta of 2.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Orion Energy Systems has a fifty-two week low of $0.81 and a fifty-two week high of $3.84. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $3.26 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $2.96.

Orion Energy Systems (NASDAQ:OESX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 6th. The electronics maker reported $0.22 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.07 by $0.15. The firm had revenue of $48.32 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $33.72 million. Orion Energy Systems had a net margin of 7.07% and a return on equity of 41.75%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Orion Energy Systems will post 0.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Michael J. Potts sold 29,546 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.79, for a total transaction of $111,979.34. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 645,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,447,570.63. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, COO Scott A. Green sold 95,642 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.02, for a total transaction of $288,838.84. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 526,697 shares in the company, valued at $1,590,624.94. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 408,831 shares of company stock worth $1,338,296. 11.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of OESX. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the second quarter worth $32,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the third quarter worth $35,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the second quarter worth $51,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the second quarter worth $59,000. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada bought a new stake in shares of Orion Energy Systems in the second quarter worth $108,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.32% of the company’s stock.

About Orion Energy Systems

Orion Energy Systems, Inc researches, designs, develops, manufactures, implements, markets, and sells energy management systems for the commercial office and retail, area lighting, and industrial markets in North America. The company operates in three segments: Orion U.S. Markets Division, Orion Engineered Systems Division, and Orion Distribution Services Division.

