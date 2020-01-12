Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) Coverage Initiated at Leerink Swann

Analysts at Leerink Swann began coverage on shares of Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) in a report issued on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 price target on the stock. Leerink Swann’s price objective points to a potential upside of 88.28% from the company’s previous close.

ORGO has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Organogenesis from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 price objective on the stock in a research report on Saturday, November 16th. Svb Leerink started coverage on Organogenesis in a research report on Friday. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $9.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $10.09.

Organogenesis stock traded down $0.06 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $4.78. The company had a trading volume of 150,207 shares, compared to its average volume of 109,531. Organogenesis has a fifty-two week low of $3.56 and a fifty-two week high of $150.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.65, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 1.43. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $4.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $5.92.

Organogenesis (NASDAQ:ORGO) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.13) by $0.01. The company had revenue of $64.27 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.00 million. On average, equities analysts forecast that Organogenesis will post -0.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Organogenesis news, Director Avista Capital Managing Member purchased 6,000,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $5.00 per share, for a total transaction of $30,000,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 70.40% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in ORGO. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in Organogenesis by 36.6% in the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 86,495 shares of the company’s stock valued at $658,000 after acquiring an additional 23,180 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new position in Organogenesis in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in Organogenesis by 134.3% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 41,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 23,540 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Organogenesis by 716.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 554,838 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,217,000 after acquiring an additional 486,870 shares during the period. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. increased its position in Organogenesis by 33.3% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 323,292 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,457,000 after acquiring an additional 80,852 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Organogenesis Company Profile

Organogenesis Holdings Inc, a regenerative medicine company, focuses on the development, manufacture, and commercialization of solutions for the advanced wound care, and surgical and sports medicine markets primarily in the United States. The company's advanced wound care products include Apligraf for the treatment of venous leg ulcers and diabetic foot ulcers (DFUs); Dermagraft for treating DFUs; PuraPly AM to address biofilm across a range of wound types; and Affinity and NuShield to address various wound sizes and types.

