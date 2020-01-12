O’Reilly Automotive’s (ORLY) “Buy” Rating Reiterated at Wells Fargo & Co

Wells Fargo & Co reissued their buy rating on shares of O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) in a report issued on Wednesday, AnalystRatings.com reports. The brokerage currently has a $485.00 price objective on the specialty retailer’s stock.

ORLY has been the subject of several other research reports. UBS Group set a $495.00 price target on shares of O’Reilly Automotive and gave the company a buy rating in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $400.00 to $430.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. Wedbush upped their price objective on shares of O’Reilly Automotive from $380.00 to $425.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a sell rating to a hold rating and set a $425.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, October 14th. Finally, Wolfe Research upgraded shares of O’Reilly Automotive from a peer perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $436.00 price objective for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 8th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $491.53.

Shares of ORLY opened at $436.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.13, a PEG ratio of 1.55 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a quick ratio of 0.08, a current ratio of 0.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 32.16. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $440.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $408.62. O’Reilly Automotive has a twelve month low of $331.34 and a twelve month high of $454.31.

O’Reilly Automotive (NASDAQ:ORLY) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The specialty retailer reported $5.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $4.79 by $0.29. The business had revenue of $2.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.64 billion. O’Reilly Automotive had a net margin of 13.69% and a return on equity of 527.13%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $4.50 EPS. Sell-side analysts expect that O’Reilly Automotive will post 17.9 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, SVP Scott E. Kraus sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $435.00, for a total value of $2,175,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 6,502 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,828,370. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Chairman David E. Oreilly sold 16,835 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $438.13, for a total transaction of $7,375,918.55. Following the completion of the transaction, the chairman now owns 127,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $55,854,126.79. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 83,652 shares of company stock valued at $36,734,738. 2.52% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Boston Trust Walden Corp increased its stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 16,181 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $7,092,000 after acquiring an additional 656 shares in the last quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 12.1% during the 4th quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 600 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $263,000 after purchasing an additional 65 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 29.7% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 349 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $152,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue increased its stake in O’Reilly Automotive by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 20,370 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $8,926,000 after purchasing an additional 395 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new stake in shares of O’Reilly Automotive during the 3rd quarter valued at about $2,656,000. Institutional investors own 83.47% of the company’s stock.

O'Reilly Automotive, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the retail of automotive aftermarket parts, tools, supplies, equipment, and accessories in the United States. The company provides new and remanufactured automotive hard parts, such as alternators, batteries, brake system components, belts, chassis parts, driveline parts, engine parts, fuel pumps, hoses, starters, and temperature control and water pumps; maintenance items comprising antifreeze and lighting products, appearance products, engine additives, filters, fluids, and oil and wiper blades; and accessories, such as floor mats, seat covers, and truck accessories.

