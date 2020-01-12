Oppenheimer Downgrades Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) to Market Perform

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) was downgraded by Oppenheimer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Marketbeat reports. They currently have a $17.00 price objective on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock, down from their previous price objective of $40.00. Oppenheimer’s price target would indicate a potential upside of 15.18% from the company’s current price. Oppenheimer also issued estimates for Portola Pharmaceuticals’ FY2024 earnings at $1.12 EPS.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on PTLA. ValuEngine raised Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on Portola Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Friday, November 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price objective on the stock. Zacks Investment Research cut Portola Pharmaceuticals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Portola Pharmaceuticals from $51.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Finally, Cowen dropped their price objective on Portola Pharmaceuticals from $45.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.38.

NASDAQ:PTLA traded down $9.98 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.76. The stock had a trading volume of 19,819,518 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,996. Portola Pharmaceuticals has a one year low of $13.50 and a one year high of $37.95. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $26.27 and a 200 day moving average of $27.54. The company has a quick ratio of 5.85, a current ratio of 5.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.25.

Portola Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:PTLA) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.82) by $0.14. Portola Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 282.04% and a negative net margin of 275.13%. The company had revenue of $36.80 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.64 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($1.08) earnings per share. Portola Pharmaceuticals’s revenue was up 159.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Portola Pharmaceuticals will post -3.49 EPS for the current year.

In other Portola Pharmaceuticals news, Director Hollings Renton sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $150,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 18,194 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $545,820. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Corporate insiders own 4.50% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PTLA. Prudential Financial Inc. raised its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 1,632.2% during the 2nd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 122,152 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $3,314,000 after acquiring an additional 115,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 159.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,608 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $233,000 after acquiring an additional 5,285 shares in the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 4.2% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 394,521 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $10,704,000 after acquiring an additional 16,028 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 842,030 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $22,844,000 after acquiring an additional 11,208 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Portola Pharmaceuticals by 14.8% during the 2nd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 78,006 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after acquiring an additional 10,065 shares in the last quarter.

Portola Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes novel therapeutics in the areas of thrombosis and other hematologic disorders and inflammation in the United States. The company offers Andexxa, an antidote for patients treated with rivaroxaban and apixaban when reversal of anticoagulation is needed due to life-threatening or uncontrolled bleeding; and Bevyxxa (betrixaban), an oral, once-daily Factor Xa inhibitor for the prevention of venous thromboembolism in adult patients hospitalized for an acute medical illness.

