ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) Receives $89.33 Average PT from Brokerages

Shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) have earned an average rating of “Hold” from the five analysts that are covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have given a hold rating to the company. The average 1-year price target among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $90.25.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on OGS. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $93.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho began coverage on shares of ONE Gas in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $96.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine lowered shares of ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 2nd. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $83.00 to $81.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on shares of ONE Gas from $90.00 to $91.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 4th.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. NumerixS Investment Technologies Inc purchased a new position in ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter valued at about $27,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. purchased a new position in ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $47,000. Cohen & Steers Inc. purchased a new position in ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $60,000. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in ONE Gas in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $61,000. 76.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of OGS stock traded up $0.82 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $91.54. 196,509 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 297,816. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $90.97 and a 200 day moving average of $91.41. The company has a quick ratio of 0.40, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. ONE Gas has a 52-week low of $75.82 and a 52-week high of $96.66. The company has a market cap of $4.78 billion, a PE ratio of 28.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.14 and a beta of 0.26.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last posted its earnings results on Monday, October 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.33 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.63% and a net margin of 10.83%. The firm had revenue of $248.56 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $254.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities analysts predict that ONE Gas will post 3.5 EPS for the current year.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

