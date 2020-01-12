OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) Raised to Buy at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Saturday, Zacks.com reports. Zacks Investment Research currently has $2.75 target price on the biotechnology company’s stock.

According to Zacks, “OncoCyte Corporation is primarily focused on the development of novel, non-invasive blood and urine diagnostic tests for detection of cancer. OncoCyte Corporation is based in Alameda, California. “

Get OncoCyte alerts:

Separately, Chardan Capital reaffirmed a buy rating and set a $7.75 target price on shares of OncoCyte in a report on Friday, November 15th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $6.10.

OncoCyte stock traded up $0.16 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $2.65. 510,661 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 609,914. OncoCyte has a fifty-two week low of $1.50 and a fifty-two week high of $6.92.

OncoCyte (NYSEAMERICAN:OCX) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 14th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.09) by ($0.01).

In other OncoCyte news, major shareholder Broadwood Partners, L.P. purchased 1,391,466 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were bought at an average price of $2.16 per share, for a total transaction of $3,005,566.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in OncoCyte during the second quarter worth approximately $30,000. Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $38,000. Weiss Asset Management LP purchased a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $47,000. Algert Global LLC purchased a new position in shares of OncoCyte in the second quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN lifted its position in shares of OncoCyte by 77,522.4% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 38,035 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 37,986 shares in the last quarter.

About OncoCyte

OncoCyte Corporation focuses on the development and commercialization of novel and non-invasive blood and urine (liquid biopsy) diagnostic tests for the early detection of cancer. The company is developing diagnostic tests using genetic and protein markers expressed in various types of cancer. It develops diagnostic tests based on liquid biopsies using blood or urine samples for detecting lung, bladder, and breast cancer.

Featured Story: How Investors Can Profit from Options Trading

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on OncoCyte (OCX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for OncoCyte Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OncoCyte and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.