OFS Credit Company Inc (NASDAQ:OCCI) Given Average Rating of “Strong Buy” by Brokerages

OFS Credit Company Inc (NASDAQ:OCCI) has received an average broker rating score of 1.00 (Strong Buy) from the one brokers that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a strong buy rating.

Analysts have set a 12 month consensus price target of $17.25 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given OFS Credit an industry rank of 45 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Separately, Zacks Investment Research raised OFS Credit from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th.

Shares of OCCI stock traded down $0.01 on Friday, reaching $16.74. 15,868 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 25,735. OFS Credit has a 52 week low of $14.65 and a 52 week high of $19.00. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $16.14 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.84.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. ACG Wealth purchased a new position in OFS Credit during the 3rd quarter worth $198,000. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in OFS Credit during the 2nd quarter worth $222,000. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc purchased a new position in OFS Credit during the 3rd quarter worth $230,000. Institutional investors own 28.53% of the company’s stock.

OFS Credit Company Profile

OFS Credit Company, Inc is a fund of OFS Advisor.

