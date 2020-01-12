Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) Short Interest Down 58.3% in December

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) saw a large decrease in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 500 shares, a decrease of 58.3% from the December 15th total of 1,200 shares. Currently, 0.0% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 4,900 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Ocean Bio-Chem stock. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc. (NASDAQ:OBCI) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 141,284 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $465,000. River & Mercantile Asset Management LLP owned about 1.51% of Ocean Bio-Chem at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 4.15% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ OBCI traded up $0.04 on Friday, reaching $3.48. 548 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,823. Ocean Bio-Chem has a fifty-two week low of $2.90 and a fifty-two week high of $3.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $3.39 and a 200 day moving average of $3.42. The company has a current ratio of 6.50, a quick ratio of 3.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $32.45 million, a PE ratio of 11.45 and a beta of 0.95.

Ocean Bio-Chem (NASDAQ:OBCI) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 14th. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter. Ocean Bio-Chem had a net margin of 6.60% and a return on equity of 9.58%. The company had revenue of $12.50 million during the quarter.

About Ocean Bio-Chem

Ocean Bio-Chem, Inc manufactures, markets, and distributes appearance, performance, and maintenance products for the marine, automotive, power sports, recreational vehicle, and outdoor power equipment markets in the United States and Canada. The company offers marine products, including polishes, cleaners, protectants, and waxes; enzyme fuel treatments; private label products; motor and teak oils, boat washes, vinyl and teak cleaners, bilge and hull cleaners, silicone and polyurethane sealants, polysulfide sealants, gasket materials, lubricants, antifouling additives, and anti-freeze coolants; and brushes, poles, tie-downs, and other related accessories.

