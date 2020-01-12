Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) Lifted to “Buy” at Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report released on Saturday morning, Zacks.com reports. They currently have $2.00 target price on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. is a medical device company. It focused on developing and commercializing medical devices to treat obese and overweight. The company’s product consists of Obalon balloon system, the first swallowable, gas-filled intragastric balloon designed to provide progressive and sustained weight loss in obese patients. Obalon Therapeutics, Inc. is based in San Diego, California. “

Shares of Obalon Therapeutics stock traded down $0.02 during trading on Friday, hitting $1.79. 229,128 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 286,823. The company has a current ratio of 5.72, a quick ratio of 5.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. Obalon Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.52 and a fifty-two week high of $23.30. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1.83 and a 200 day moving average price of $1.94.

Obalon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:OBLN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.61) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($3.50) by $2.89. Obalon Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 228.96% and a negative net margin of 607.48%. The firm had revenue of $0.33 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 million. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Obalon Therapeutics will post -2.72 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO William J. Plovanic acquired 65,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $1.66 per share, for a total transaction of $107,900.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 106,806 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $177,297.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 14.30% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Obalon Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Perkins Capital Management Inc. acquired a new position in Obalon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $58,000. Cerity Partners LLC acquired a new position in Obalon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $301,000. Moisand Fitzgerald Tamayo LLC acquired a new position in Obalon Therapeutics in the 3rd quarter valued at $316,000. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in Obalon Therapeutics by 132.0% in the 2nd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 473,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $331,000 after acquiring an additional 269,582 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 20.09% of the company’s stock.

