NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) Earns “Buy” Rating from Maxim Group

Maxim Group reissued their buy rating on shares of NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) in a report released on Thursday morning, AnalystRatings.com reports. Maxim Group currently has a $85.00 target price on the business services provider’s stock.

A number of other research analysts have also weighed in on NVEE. Roth Capital restated a buy rating and issued a $91.00 target price on shares of NV5 Global in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Lake Street Capital dropped their target price on NV5 Global from $98.00 to $86.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 8th. TheStreet lowered NV5 Global from a b- rating to a c+ rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NV5 Global from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $58.00 target price on the stock in a report on Saturday, January 4th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded NV5 Global from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. NV5 Global has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $80.00.

Get NV5 Global alerts:

NV5 Global stock traded down $2.64 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $53.07. The stock had a trading volume of 389,650 shares, compared to its average volume of 183,310. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.54 and a current ratio of 2.54. NV5 Global has a fifty-two week low of $44.58 and a fifty-two week high of $85.60. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $48.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $714.14 million, a PE ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.22.

NV5 Global (NASDAQ:NVEE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 7th. The business services provider reported $0.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.04 by ($0.26). NV5 Global had a net margin of 5.66% and a return on equity of 12.95%. The firm had revenue of $131.03 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $139.05 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that NV5 Global will post 3.26 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dickerson Wright sold 25,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.11, for a total transaction of $1,827,750.00. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Alexander A. Hockman sold 10,000 shares of NV5 Global stock in a transaction on Friday, November 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $71.82, for a total value of $718,200.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 176,837 shares in the company, valued at $12,700,433.34. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 41,203 shares of company stock worth $2,892,196 over the last quarter. 19.62% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NVEE. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in NV5 Global by 0.5% in the third quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 31,243 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,133,000 after buying an additional 152 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its position in NV5 Global by 1.7% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 9,342 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $637,000 after buying an additional 159 shares during the last quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. increased its position in NV5 Global by 3.3% in the second quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 6,291 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $517,000 after buying an additional 200 shares during the last quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. increased its position in NV5 Global by 0.7% in the third quarter. Connors Investor Services Inc. now owns 34,244 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,338,000 after buying an additional 223 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in NV5 Global by 4.4% in the third quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,355 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $366,000 after buying an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.19% of the company’s stock.

NV5 Global Company Profile

NV5 Global, Inc provides professional and technical engineering and consulting services to public and private sector clients in the infrastructure, energy, construction, real estate, and environmental markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Infrastructure; and Building, Technology & Sciences.

Read More: Percentage Gainers

Receive News & Ratings for NV5 Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NV5 Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.