Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) Declares $0.04 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen Senior Income Fund (NYSE:NSL) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.036 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.43 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.12%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund has raised its dividend by an average of 0.2% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:NSL traded down $0.02 on Friday, reaching $6.07. 231,038 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,180,905. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $5.84 and a 200-day simple moving average of $5.77. Nuveen Senior Income Fund has a 12 month low of $5.58 and a 12 month high of $6.12.

Nuveen Senior Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc It is managed by Symphony Asset Management LLC. The fund invests in fixed income markets of the United States. It primarily invests in adjustable rate U.S dollar-denominated secured Senior Loans. Nuveen Senior Income Fund was formed on October 26, 1999 and is domiciled in the United States.

