Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) Plans Monthly Dividend of $0.04

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 (NYSE:NXR) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.043 per share by the investment management company on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 has decreased its dividend payment by an average of 1.1% per year over the last three years.

NYSE:NXR remained flat at $$16.32 during mid-day trading on Friday. The company had a trading volume of 11,727 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,472. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $16.18 and its 200-day moving average price is $15.91. Nuveen Select Tax-Free Incom Portfolio 3 has a 1-year low of $14.40 and a 1-year high of $16.71.

Nuveen Select Tax-Free Income Portfolio 3 is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across the diversified sectors.

