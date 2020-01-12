Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (JPS) To Go Ex-Dividend on January 14th

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd (NYSE:JPS) announced a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.056 per share by the real estate investment trust on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.67 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd has increased its dividend payment by an average of 0.5% annually over the last three years.

Shares of NYSE:JPS opened at $10.07 on Friday. Nuveen Preferred & Income Securities Fnd has a 12-month low of $8.44 and a 12-month high of $10.30. The business has a 50 day moving average of $10.04 and a 200-day moving average of $9.85.

Nuveen Preferred Securities Income Fund is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Spectrum Asset Management, Inc It invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. The fund primarily invests in investment grade preferred debt securities, convertible debt securities, and convertible preferred securities that are rated BBB/Baa or better by S&P, Moody's, or Fitch.

