Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (JPC) to Issue Monthly Dividend of $0.06 on February 3rd

Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd (NYSE:JPC) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be paid a dividend of 0.061 per share by the financial services provider on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.73 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.91%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 14th.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.0% per year over the last three years.

Shares of Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd stock opened at $10.59 on Friday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.34 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $10.04. Nuveen Preferred & Income Oprtnts Fnd has a one year low of $8.89 and a one year high of $10.60.

Nuveen Preferred & Income Opportunities Fund is a closed ended balanced mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC, Nuveen Asset Management, LLC, and NWQ Investment Management Company, LLC. It invests in the public equity and fixed income markets of the United States.

