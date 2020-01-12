Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl (NYSE:NXJ) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl (NYSE:NXJ) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, January 2nd, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 15th will be given a dividend of 0.052 per share on Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $0.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.24%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, January 14th.

Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl has decreased its dividend by an average of 7.5% annually over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years.

Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl stock traded up $0.04 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $14.73. 55,951 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 60,743. Nuveen New Jersey Dividend Advantg Mncpl has a 12 month low of $13.03 and a 12 month high of $14.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $14.55 and a two-hundred day moving average of $14.48.

Nuveen New Jersey Quality Municipal Income Fund is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched by Nuveen Investments, Inc The fund is co-managed by Nuveen Fund Advisors LLC and Nuveen Asset Management, LLC. It invests in the fixed income markets of New Jersey. The fund invests in undervalued municipal securities and other related investments that are, exempt from regular federal and New Jersey income taxes that are rated Baa or BBB or better.

